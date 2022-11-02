Let’s talk turkey

NEW CARLISLE — As we close the door on Halloween, it is time to think about giving thanks, and some big football games, visiting with family, and turkey!

While we are coming down off our sugar “highs” from loads of Halloween candy, the folks at Bowman & Landes Turkey farm on Ross Road in Bethel Township are hard art work making sure that everyone has a delicious turkey, and all the fixn’s, ready to serve on your family’s dinner table.

Drew Bowman, a fourth-generation family member, said the company will produce some 75,000 turkey’s for this season.

“We raise broad-breasted white hybrid turkeys,” said Bowman, “All the turkeys are raised free-range with access to pasture land. They are raised with no antibiotics and fed a vegetarian diet.”

Bowman said they also produce “non-GMO project-verified turkeys.”

The 75,000 birds will be available for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

Bowman suggested that customers order early as the business gets very busy closer to the holiday.

“We offer everything from a fresh turkey to a whole smoked turkey to smoked turkey parts,” said Bowman, “plus you can get your gravy, your broth, and all the other things too.”

Bowman & Landes Turkey’s Inc. is located ar 6490 Ross Road, New Carlisle. The on-site store is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday.

Customers may pre-order online at www.bowmanlandes.com .