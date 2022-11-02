MC Commissioners OK technology purchases

TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized five resolutions for technology-related purchases Tuesday, Nov. 1, for the Miami County Commerce Center, which is in the process of being built.

The resolutions authorized the purchases of two Palo Alto firewalls and their licensing, 35 axis cameras and their hardware, three Cisco network switches, Dell server hardware and operating systems, and a primary door access control system. The total cost for all of these purchases adds up to $134,019.45, which was in the budget for these items.

The various items allow for internet access and security. The cameras will be both internal and external and with the hardware, the feeds from the camera should last up to 45 days. The items are being requested to purchase now due to the current supply chain issues.

Then, the commissioners authorized two change orders to the Miami County Courthouse third floor HVAC project. The first is for an additional $2,760 and the second is for an additional $4,742 due to additional materials and repairs needed.

The next resolution allowed for the commissioners’ office to obtain statements of qualifications for design or engineering services for the 2023 year.

The final resolution was to rescind a previous resolution from January 2022 for the purchase of six 2022 Ford Interceptor SUVs for police vehicles for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The purchase was unable to be fulfilled. Therefore, the sheriff’s office also requested authorization to purchase six 2023 Ford police utility 4-door police special vehicles from Bob Chapman Ford Inc. for a cost not to exceed $250,974.

Prior to the meeting, the commissioners amended the agenda to cancel the executive session that was scheduled. Commissioner Gregory Simmons was not present for the meeting.