A little goes a long way

By Kathy Henne

Contibuting columnist

You might be surprised to learn that the simpler the home renovation, the more likely you will be able to recoup your costs when you sell. Basic renovations should enhance your home’s “livability,” while avoiding over customization.

While buyers may pay top dollar for elaborate improvements in “hot” real estate markets, fundamental updates in the kitchen and bathroom prove effective in markets like ours. The kitchen and bath always draw the most attention from buyers, and remodeling those rooms will likely result in a quicker sale.

If you don’t want to tear up your kitchen and have to eat out for two weeks, you can have your cabinets refinished or simply install new cabinet fronts and hardware for a fresh look. Another relatively inexpensive option for the kitchen and the bath is to replace dull scratched sinks and update the faucets.

The National Association of Realtors studies report that renovations to the kitchen recoup the most money. This is followed closely by renovations to the bathrooms. If you’re considering selling your home, invite a local real estate agent over and get their opinion about renovations you’re planning. A home that is in good condition has the best chance of selling quickly at a great price.

