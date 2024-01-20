Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Irvington Avenue in Bradford.

-10:29 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 3100 block of Honeysuckle Drive in Monroe Township.

-9:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 3500 block of Shiloh Road in Union Township.

-4:47 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of disturbance/fight at Trojan Auto Care on West Main Street in Concord Township.

-2:23 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4600 block of West US Route 36 in Washington Township. A male subject will be charged with one count of escape, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.