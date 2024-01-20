THPA fundraiser for Miami County Courthouse

Pictured, left to right: Kennedy Coomes, executive director of Troy Main Street; Bryan Begg, owner of Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co and president of Troy Main Street; and Ben Sutherly, president of the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance. Photo courtesy of Ben Sutherly

TROY — Bryan Begg, owner of Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. and president of the board of Troy Main Street, presented a leadership gift this month in support of “The Downtown Drive,” a fundraising campaign to repair the IOOF building/old Miami County courthouse and reopen West Main Street.

The Troy Historic Preservation Alliance (THPA) now owns the building and has set a $750,000 fundraising goal for the stabilization repairs, which must be complete by April 30, 2024. Those wishing to donate can visit www.thpatroy.org.