Boys Basketball Weekend Roundup

Troy’s Isaac Burns dunks the ball against Greenville Friday night at the Trojan Activity Center. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Aiden Luis drives to the basket against Greenville’s Liam Jasenski Friday night. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Evan Kaiser shoots over Greenville’s Chace Drew Friday night. Courtesy Photos

TROY — The Troy boys basketball team dropped a game with Greenville 49-40 Friday night.

The Trojans are now 4-10 overall and 4-8 in the MVL. Greenville improved to 3-12 overall and 3-9 in the MVL.

Greenville led 11-7 after one quarter and was up 13-7 in the second quarter when Troy scored seven straight points.

Nathan McDowell sanwiched a 3-pointer between two Evan Kaiser field goals to make it 14-13.

Troy had a nine point run later in the quarter.

Isaac Burns scored six straight points and Brady O’Leary added a 3-pointer to make it 25-18.

Greenville would counter with an 8-0 run to take the lead early in the third quarter.

A basket by Kaiser would put Troy up 27-26, but it was the Trojans last lead of the game.

Greenville’s Drew Hamilton scored seven straight points and the Wave led 38-31 going to the fourth quarter.

Two baskets by Kaiser got Troy within 40-37 with 3:59 to go, but that was as close as the Trojans could get.

Kaiser finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists for Troy.

O’Leary added nine points and Burns had eight points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots.

Kellen Miller and McDowell had six rebounds each.

Hamilton had 20 points and seven rebounds for Greenville, while Liam Jasenski had 11 points off the bench.

Chace Drew scored seven points and Jack Chick had six points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Owen McGreevey had five rebounds and Lane Hocker had three steals.

Troy was 17 of 50 from the floor for 34 percent, including four of 22 on 3-pointers for 18 percent. The Trojans were two of seven from the line for 29 percent.

Greenville was 16 of 41 from the floor for 39 percent, including six of 11 from long range for 55 percent. The Wave converted 11 of 18 free throws for 61 percent.

Troy won the battle of the boards 28-24, but had 19 turnovers to Greenville’s 16.

Tippecanoe 51,

Xenia 30

XENIA — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team got a road win in MVL action.

The Red Devils improved to 11-2 overall and 11-1 in the MVL. Tipp now has a two-game lead after Stebbins lost to Sidney.

Tipp led 20-6, 27-14 and 34-24 at the quarter breaks.

C.J. Bailey led Tipp with 13 points.

Maddox Sivon and Jackson Smith scored nine points each.

Preston Zumwalt scored eight points and A.J. Jergens added seven points.

Lehman Catholic 52

Milton-Union 33

WEST MILTON — In the only TRC game played on Friday night, Lehman got a road win.

The Cavaliers are 11-3 overall and 5-3 in the TRC, while the Bulldogs dropped to 1-11 overall and 1-7 in the TRC.

Lehman led 10-7, 27-17 and 40-24 at the quarter breaks.

Donovan O’Leary had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Lehman.

Shane Frantz had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots and Da’Ron Pride scored eight points.

CJ Olding had six points and Turner Lachey had six rebounds and eight assists.

Titus Copp scored 12 points for Milton.

Zach Lovin scored nine points and Braden Schaurer had six points, five rebounds and three assists.

Wyatt Kimmel had eight rebounds and three assists.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]