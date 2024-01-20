Miami County resident awarded agricultural scholarship

2024 Ohio Cattleman’s Scholarship Winners: Top Row, left to right, Megan Becker, Washington County; Sadie Holman, Licking County; Maria McIntosh, Champaign County, Charity Moore, Montgomery County; Delaney Moore, Fairfield County; Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County. Bottom Row, left to right, Katelynn Wallace, Miami County, Anna Scheurman, Coshocton County, Delaney Jones, Allen County, Shala Graham, Licking County, Makayla Heil, Noble County, McKenzie Pitcock, Muskingum County.

MARYSVILLE — Katelynn Wallace, of Miami County, was one of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Tagged for Greatness Scholarship recipients for $1,000 at the Ohio Cattleman’s Annual Meeting on Saturday, Jan. 13.

This scholarship is intended to help further education within the beef and agriculture industries.

In total the Ohio Cattleman’s Foundation awarded over 20,000 in scholarships at the event. The following individuals were also awarded Tagged for Greatness Scholarships: Megan Garrison, of Belmont County; Luke Jennings, of Clermont County; and Skyler Ward, of Preble County.

Proceeds from these scholarships are generated from selling Ohio beef specialty license plates sold at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) office.