Miami County resident awarded agricultural scholarship

MARYSVILLE — Katelynn Wallace, of Miami County, was one of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Tagged for Greatness Scholarship recipients for $1,000 at the Ohio Cattleman’s Annual Meeting on Saturday, Jan. 13.
This scholarship is intended to help further education within the beef and agriculture industries.
In total the Ohio Cattleman’s Foundation awarded over 20,000 in scholarships at the event. The following individuals were also awarded Tagged for Greatness Scholarships: Megan Garrison, of Belmont County; Luke Jennings, of Clermont County; and Skyler Ward, of Preble County.
Proceeds from these scholarships are generated from selling Ohio beef specialty license plates sold at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) office.