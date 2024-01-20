Campbellsville University announces fall 2023 dean’s list

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — The academic honors dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.

The following students have been named to Campbellsville University’s dean’s list for fall 2023: Troy Kennedy, of Tipp City; and Austin Mullins, of New Castle.

