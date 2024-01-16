A.M. Scott Distillery to release “Rye Whiskey of the Year”

TROY — A.M. Scott Distillery’s 7-Year Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey, a single-barrel, double-gold award winner and the John Barleycorn Awards’ “Rye Whiskey of the Year,” will be released to the public online on Friday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m.

A press release from A.M. Scott Distillery said about the 7-Year Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey composition: barrel aged 7-years; non-chill filtered; barrel strength at 116 proof; composition of 51% rye, 45% corn, 4% barley malt;

The flavor profile, according to John Barleycorn Award judges:

“The nose is pleasant — light, dry, bready. Sweet on the palate, with toffee, a bit of caramel, and … seriously, where did they hide the alcohol? Whatever the proof is, it’s delicious.”

The Troy-based distillery’s release will begin online on Friday, Jan. 19. Bottles can be purchased at scottdistillery.com for local pickup, or for shipping to select states and 71 U.S. military bases. After the online release, any remaining bottles will be available for in-person purchase beginning Saturday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. at Scotty’s Bottle Parlor at 214 S. Mulberry St. in Troy. Bottles will be limited to four per person.

A.M. Scott Distillery was also recently recognized with the following John Barleycorn Awards, a prestigious leading spirits competition that honors excellence in the industry:

• Double Gold Medal for its A.M. Scott’s Barrel Proof Bourbon;

• Double Gold Medal for its A.M. Scott’s Small Batch Bourbon;

• Gold Medal for its A.M. Scott’s Single Barrel Bourbon;

• Gold Medal for its A.M. Scott’s Cigar Batch Rye, finished in an Amburana Barrel;

• Gold Medal for its A.M. Scott Distillery Orange Gin;

• Gold Medal for its A.M. Scott Distillery Six-Times Distilled Vodka.

The John Barleycorn Awards are judged by a panel of experts, including whiskey critics, authors, and scholars, who evaluate the spirits based on a blind tasting and a rigorous scoring system. The awards are announced twice a year, in spring and fall, and culminate in a “Best of 2023” round that pits the winners against each other.

The full line of A.M. Scott Distillery spirits are sold out of Scotty’s Bottle Parlor at 214 S. Mulberry St. and select bottles are sold out of Provisions Co. at 11 W. Main St. in Troy. A.M. Scott Distillery spirits can also be found at over 60 OHLQ retail locations, and at many restaurant and bar locations across the state of Ohio.

For more information about A.M. Scott Distillery and its family of brands, visit scottdistillery.com. To order bottles for store and restaurant locations, contact [email protected].