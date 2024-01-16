Tipp City Council swears-in new mayor, members

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY – The Tipp City City Council started 2024 with the swearing-in of some new members and a new mayor.

During the first meeting of 2024 on Jan. 8, City Council swore-in two newly elected council members, Logan Rogers and John Kessler, and a re-elected member, Kathryn Huffman. Judge Mary Katherine Huffman presided, swearing-in all three members.

After swearing-in the recently elected council members, the council proceeded to complete their annual reorganization, starting with the election of the city of Tipp City’s mayor.

Rogers was nominated by Council member Greg Enslen, the nomination was seconded by Douglas Slagel.

The vote ended 4-3 in Rogers’ favor. Kathryn Huffman, Joanna Pittenger and Ryan Liddy were the three dissenting votes.

“I have lived in Tipp City for 50 of the last 54 years. I love the town, I promote the town,” said Rogers. “I am honored and humbled by having the office of mayor and I hope, I aspire, to serve as well as I have seen examples of — Mr. Gibson, Mr. McFarland — and I hope I can fill those extinguished peoples’ shoes.”

Next, the council elected the 2024 council president. Liddy nominated Huffman and the vote ended similarly to the previous; 4-3 with Roger, Enslen and Slagel voting against Huffman’s nomination.

The council then moved on with the regular meeting business, beginning with the swearing-in of a new officer to the Tipp City Police Department, Nate Jessup.

Next, the council approved an ordinance amending the codified ordinances of the city of Tipp City to mirror updates to the 2023 state of Ohio Budget Bill, or House Bill 33.

The sections of the codified ordinances changing pertain to the city’s municipal income tax code. Changes include raising the age at which someone is taxed on their income from 16 to 18, adding language to determine where a remote worker’s place of work is and where the tax applies, how remote workers file taxes and adds an extension of time before the city can notify people of a failure to file or failure to pay. The extension moves the date to the 15th day of the 11th month, after the last day of the tax year rather than the 15th day of the 10th month. The last change also comes with a financial penalty to the city should they notify individuals of failure to file or pay before the new date.

Next, council unanimously approved a resolution approving a construction agreement and subdividers agreement for section one of the Summit Landing subdivision, located just off Peters Road.

The whole subdivision will be approximately 82 acres and this first section is approximately 18.5 acres and provides 21 single-family home lots.

Then, the council heard first readings of two ordinances.

The first ordinance, if approved following the second reading, approves the final plat for the Summit Landing subdivision section one. The approval of this legislation would allow for the creation of the 24 individual lots, 21 for homes and 3 for storm water retention and common areas.

The second ordinance introduced during the meeting is an ordinance that, if approved, accepts the application for the annexation of approximately 1.417 acres, located at 1400 W. Main St., from Monroe Township into the limits of the city of Tipp City.

In other business, the council approved 13 motions regarding nominations to various boards and committees.

Council appointed William Schindler to the Board of Zoning Appeals for a three year term, expiring Dec. 31, 2026.

Katelyn Berbach, Kirsten Hutton and Melissa Fuller are appointed to the Parks Advisory Board for four year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2027.

Mark Hartman is appointed to the Parks Advisory Board for an unexpired term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.

Nick Gaskins and Nick Hunter are appointed to the Planning Board for three year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2026.

Karen Jackson is appointed to the Tree Board for a three year term expiring Dec. 31, 2026.

Ryan Liddy, representative, and Matt Spring, alternate, are appointed to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and Transportation Committee for one year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2024.

Eric Mack, representative, and Matt Spring, alternate, are appointed to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission’s Technical Advisory Committee for one year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2024.

Douglas Slagel, representative, and Ryan Liddy, alternate, are appointed to the Tipp City Volunteer Firemen’s Dependent Board for one year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2024.

Joanna Pittenger, representative, and Logan Rogers, alternate, are appointed to serve one year terms, ending on Dec. 31, 2024, on the Tipp-Monroe Community Services, Inc. Advisory Board.

John Green and Matt Spring are appointed to serve one year terms, expiring Dec. 31, 2024, on the Tipp City Tax Incentive Review Council.

John Kessler, representative, and Eric Mack, alternate, are appointed to the OMEA board for one year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2024.

Kathryn Huffman and Tim Eggleston are appointed to the Downtown Tipp City Partnership for one year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2024.

Joanna Pittenger is appointed to the Miami County Council for a one-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2024.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.