Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:18 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of North Main Street in Laura. A male subject was charged with two counts of assault.

SATURDAY

-3:03 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1500 block of Old Staunton Road in Staunton Township.

FRIDAY

-10:27 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 6700 block of West State route 185 in Newberry Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.