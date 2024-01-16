Hobart welcomes Riley Green on Feb. 8

Riley Green Courtesy photo

TROY — Riley Green will perform at Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, Feb. 8, with special guest Ella Langley.

Coming off touring this summer with Luke Combs and preparing for his upcoming Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour, the Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Male Artist of The Year, Green will bring his recently released album to life.

Green will perform songs like the No. 1 PLATINUM hit “There Was This Girl,” the 2X-PLATINUM-certified heart-tugger “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and his chart-topping collaboration with Thomas Rhett, “Half of Me,” along with his current top 30 single “Different ‘Round Here” (Ft. Luke Combs) and his most recent single release off of the new album “Mississippi or Me.”

Joining Green will be Ella Langley, whose music is like a smooth Alabama whiskey. Her dyed-in-the-wool country storytelling and anthemic hooks go down easy, while moments of attitude-laden rock ‘n’ roll might just knock you on the floor.

Spotify called her a “Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2023.” Flexing showstopping vocals, a razor-sharp pen, and no filter whatsoever, she’s quietly emerged as a phenomenon with tens of millions of streams and a growing fan base. She introduced her signature style on her 2023 debut EP, “Excuse the Mess”, introduced by the single “That’s Why We Fight” [feat. Koe Wetzel].

Tickets, which went on sale on Dec. 15, are available for prices ranging from $37.50 to $62.50 and can be purchased at the Hobart Arena box office at 255 Adams Street, online at www.hobartarena.com or by phone at 937-339-2911. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit www.hobartarena.com, www.rileygreenmusic.com, and follow on social media @RileyGreenMusic for the latest news and tour information.