Lifelong fisherman Michael Teach shows off the 27-inch, 11-pound-hybrid white bass\striped bass (also known as a wiper) he caught on Saturday afternoon from the Great Miami River in Miami County. This is the first one Teach has ever seen caught in Miami County. It was caught on a chartreuse spinner bait.
Submitted photo | Michael Teach
Lifelong fisherman Michael Teach shows off the 27-inch, 11-pound-hybrid white bass\striped bass (also known as a wiper) he caught on Saturday afternoon from the Great Miami River in Miami County. This is the first one Teach has ever seen caught in Miami County. It was caught on a chartreuse spinner bait.