BRADFORD — Summer has just begun at the Bradford Public Library! Registrations for their Summer Reading Program have closed but there is still plenty for everyone to do at the local library.

Everyone is welcome to attend the library’s Movie Monday starting at noon each Monday for the remainder of July. Movies are followed by a few a rounds of BINGO. Free popcorn and drinks or you are welcome to bring your own snack! Stop by the library for a complete list of movies they will be showing this month.

Miami County Parks continue to join the Bradford Public Library every Tuesday for their Nature Quest programs. July 18 will be the final storybook trail for the season in Iddings Park. Come spend some time exploring the outdoors, read a story and complete an activity to earn polished gemstones.

Calling all adult crafters; the Just Glue It Craft of the month will be a hanging flower vase/propagator made with a wooden frame, wire and test tubes. The fee for this workshop is $5 per person. Participants must provide their own wood frame with an opening between 5×7 and 8×10. Fee is payable the night of the class. Registrations are required and sign-ups end July 15. Limit of 20 participants.

July 19 is the Free Swim Day at Stillwater Beach Campground. Students who are registered for Summer Reading will get free admission to the pool from noon to 5 p.m. Swimmers must have their own transportation to and from the pool and parents are encouraged to stay with their children. The library will have one or two staff members there to check the students in and will have some water for the swimmers. No registration is required.

Adults are welcome to join the fun of BINGO on July 20 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. BINGO is free to play, but you may bring along a prize to share valued at under $5 if you wish. Everyone goes home a winner.

Darke County Parks will be joining the library on July 25 from noon to 1 p.m. to present a nature program. Join the library staff and see what exciting adventure awaits with the Darke County Parks.

The last day to turn in student reading logs and adult reading tickets is Monday, July 31, by 7 p.m.

The Summer Reading Program for students winds up on Aug. 2 with the End of Summer Olympics in the Y-Yard Park at 1 p.m. Only students who are registered for Summer Reading and have at least one reading log turned in are eligible to attend. This fun afternoon is filled with wacky and wet games and the Olympics end with a medal ceremony for all participants. Following the Olympics we will have our Big Prize Drawing where the students will be rewarded for being such great readers over the summer. Again, students must be registered and have one reading log turned in to attend. Students must attend to be eligible for a prize. Everyone will go home with a great prize, library staff tries to wrap up the drawing by 4 p.m. Parents are welcome to stay to watch.

Our Adult Prize Drawing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. Come celebrate a successful summer of reading with the Bradford Public Library.

If you have questions about any of the upcoming programs, call the library at 937-448-2612.