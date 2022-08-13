To the editor:

We are not learning anything about our poor judgement from the past. How many overpriced housing developments do we need. Have you seen the beautiful new electrical towers they are putting up to support the expanded grid. Even BNC has paved their lane so rock chips don’t damage all the precious high end vehicles. We put our good books away. We put our good book away. Now all we worship is the big M. We act like we care but, it’s rarely a reflection of our daily lives. Long time residents get it. The entitled never will. It’s a sad ending for those who remember what it once was, a place built on hard work and decency, not greed.

Craig Raley

Troy