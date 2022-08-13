Troy-Hayner Cultural Center to feature paintings by Shirley DeLaet

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will display an exhibit called Romancing the Canvas, featuring paintings by Shirley DeLaet, starting Aug. 26 through Oct. 16.

A reception honoring the artist is scheduled for Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

Shirley DeLaet is a self-taught artist whose work includes illustration, design, and the fine art of oil and watercolor painting. Within her artwork lies her passion for the beauty found within everyday life. Her subjects are intentionally varied and filled with the discovery of underlying beauty found in the ordinary, and sometimes, in the strangest of things. She doesn’t hesitate to add a surprise, or a touch of humor, in her works given it tells the story she wants to depict. Everyday life sparks her inspiration and labels of genre do not confine her imagination.

DeLaet has retired from a long career in the commercial art field as an illustrator and graphic designer. She currently works as a part-time receptionist at the cultural center and also teaches watercolor painting and oil painting classes in the Hayner Art Studio. Shirley creates her art in her Troy studio.

The cultural center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

The cultural center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. The hours of operation are Monday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cultural center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.