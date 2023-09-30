A world of opportunity awaits

Crown Equipment is one of the world’s largest material handling companies with a reputation for award-winning product design, advanced engineering and technology, and superior after-sale service. Photos provided by Crown Equipment With New Bremen serving as its world headquarters, Crown Equipment has a number of manufacturing and office facilities in the region. Photos provided by Crown Equipment

NEW BREMEN — Crown Equipment Corporation is one of the world’s largest material handling companies, offering its customers a broad range of electric and internal combustion forklifts, as well as automation and fleet management technologies. The company is also one of the largest employers in the area, with thousands of local residents working every day in its facilities in Auglaize, Mercer and Miami counties to provide material handling solutions for companies around the world.

Crown designs and manufactures up to 85% of the components contained in its products and maintains its own sales, service and training operations. This commitment to vertical integration continues to create new employment opportunities in the region. The company’s vertically integrated approach also provides significant opportunities to invest in and further develop Crown’s manufacturing footprint to meet growing global demands, with expansion projects recently completed in New Bremen and New Knoxville and other projects underway worldwide.

Recognized as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers by Forbes Magazine in 2023, Crown is continuously focused on innovation and advancement, both for its products and its people. As a global leader in the material handling industry, Crown provides a world of opportunity for area residents looking to further their careers, which is reflected in its commitment to personal and professional employee growth and advancements.

Career opportunities are available in locations locally and across the United States in a variety of areas including:

Skilled Manufacturing and Quality: Crown’s manufacturing plants include a variety of roles performing vital functions such as manufacturing engineering, safety, quality assurance, machining, fabrication, welding and assembly. Our manufacturing teams work together to ensure efficient production processes and quality output.

Engineering and Design Innovation: Crown hires creative thinkers to design, develop and implement material-handling products, manufacturing processes, electrical-based systems and much more. Industrial designers and engineers in a number of different specialties bring our innovative ideas to life.

Information Technology: Crown develops groundbreaking software and technology-based components as part of an integrated material-handling solution. Our software engineers, system administrators and IT support staff keep Crown connected worldwide.

Service Technicians: Service and mechanic careers at Crown play a key role in our customers’ satisfaction and success by keeping their forklift fleets running smoothly. From maintenance to diagnosis and repair, our well-trained and responsive service team consistently supports customer needs. Crown service technicians can focus on various specialties, from forklifts and battery and charger service to dock and door service.

Crown offers local employees a number of career benefits, including onboarding and training programs, competitive wages and compensation packages, and multiple pathways for long-term career advancement. Local residents interested in exploring a career at Crown Equipment can visit crown.jobs to view openings and apply for current career opportunities.

Snapshot

Name of Company: Crown Equipment Corporation

Address: 44 S. Washington St. New Bremen, OH 45869

Phone: 419-629-2311

Website: www.crown.com

Employees: 18,100

Date Founded: 1945

Top Officers: James F. Dicke II, chairman and CEO

James F. Dicke III, president