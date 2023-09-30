Catch cancer early: Benefits of screening mammograms

KETTERING – Did you know research shows that women who go in for screening mammograms are: more likely to detect their breast cancer early; less likely to require aggressive treatment such as mastectomy or chemotherapy; more likely to be cured, according to Kettering Health.

Women who are at average risk for breast cancer are recommended to begin screening mammograms at age 40.

According to the American Cancer Society, “A woman is considered to be of average risk if she does not have a personal history of breast cancer, a strong family history of breast cancer, a genetic mutation known to increase the risk of breast cancer and has not had chest radiation therapy before the age of 30.”

What to expect

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast that looks for changes that may be signs of breast cancer. These changes can include small white spots called calcifications, lumps or tumors, and other suspicious areas or changes in the breast.

You may get called back for further evaluation after a screening mammogram. This is not a direct indication of whether or not you have breast cancer and is fairly common.

Dr. Meghan Musser, a radiologist with Kettering Health, shares that it is important to understand while mammograms are not perfect, “they are the best technology for breast cancer screening and have proven to save the most lives.”

Early detection

Women who have regular mammograms are more likely to have their cancer detected early. Mammograms can detect cancer years before a woman develops physical symptoms of breast cancer.

This early detection increases chances of being cured, as finding breast cancer at this stage means the breast cancer is more likely to be smaller and still confined to the breast. The size of cancer and how far it has spread is one of the most important factors in determining the prognosis and outcome of a woman with breast cancer.

Kettering Health Breast Centers are reminding women to take time and schedule their mammogram at 1-800-373-2160 or www.ketteringhealth.org/services/breast-health/schedule-a-mammogram and to make a crucial catch and intercept breast cancer in its earliest stages. Early detection saves lives.

