Final minute of first half leads to Tippecanoe’s 47-14 win over Sidney

TIPP CITY — One minute was all it took to change everything in matchup of MVL co-leaders Tippecanoe and Sidney football teams Friday night at Tipp City City Park.

The Red Devils scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the first half to erase a 7-6 deficit against the Jackets and take a 20-7 halftime and Tipp rode that momentum to a 47-14 win.

Tipp improved to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the MVL to maintain a share of the conference lead with Troy and Vandalia-Butler, while Sidney dropped to 4-3 overall and 4-2 in the MVL.

Cael Liette’s 5-yard TD run near the end of the first quarter — set up by Max Howard’s blocked punt — had given Tipp a 6-0 lead.

But, Sidney’s Isaiah Foster caught a 13-yard TD pass from Tucker Herron with 2:07 to go in the half and Grady Mitchell’s PAT kick put the Jackets in front 7-6.

But, that when everything changed.

Tipp went 70 yards in just five plays after the kickoff.

Cael Liette ran for 11 yards and and Peyton Schultz threw for 11 yards to Lucas Merry.

On the following play, Schultz found Evan Liette open along the left sideline for a 39-yard TD pass to give Tipp a 12-7 lead with 51 seconds remaining in the half.

On the first play following the kickoff, Andrew Oen picked off a Sidney pass, giving the Red Devils the ball on the Sidney 30-yard line.

Schultz had nine-yard pass to Maddox Sivon and a 13-yard pass to Jackson Davis.

With two seconds remaining in the half, Schultz ran it in from six yards out and he threw to Cael Liette for the PAT to give Tipp a 20-7 lead at the break.

Sidney never recovered.

Tipp took the second half kickoff and went 86 yards in eight plays.

Cael Liette had a 29-yard run on the drive and Schultz had a 26-yard completion to Logan Bowling before the two hooked up on an 12-yard TD pass. Kade Teel kicked the PAT to make it 27-7.

After a three-and-out by Sidney, Tipp put together a 52-yard drive.

Schultz threw to Evan Liette for 40 yards on the drive and Cael Liette would run it in from two yards out.

On the ensuing kickoff, Sidney failed to cover the kickoff and Tipp recovered at the Sidney 8-yard line.

Cael Liette ran it in from one yard out and Teel’s kick made it 40-7 with 5:37 remaining in the third quarter.

Logan Butera added a 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter with Teel adding the kick and Sidney scored on a 1-yard run Foster and Mitchell’s kick made the final 47-14.

Schultz was 17-for-23 passing in the game for 209 yards.

Evan Liette had seven catches for 111 yards, Bowling had three catches for 38 yards and Davis had three catches for 33 yards.

Cael Liette led the rushing attack with 16 carries for 93 yards.

Merry also had an interception for the Red Devils and Ethan Couch forced a fumble.

Oen led the defense with seven tackles.

Sidney quarterback Tucker Herron was 17 of 25 passing for 185 yards and Ethan New caught five passes for 95 yards.

Foster led the rushing attack with 12 carries for 46 yards.

Eli Biddle had nine tackles and Cain Vanzant and Mitchell Davis had seven tackles each.

Dylan Kelly intercepted a pass.

Tipp will be back at home next week when West Carrollton visits.

