Friday Football Roundup

XENIA — Troy running back Jahari Ward ran wild as the Troy football team cruised to a 43-6 win over Xenia Friday night.

Troy, 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL, shares the conference lead with Tippecanoe and Vandalia-Butler.

The Trojans will host Stebbins Friday night.

Ward went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season — and now has 1,028 yards and 17 TDs — after rushing for four touchdowns and gaining 249 yards on 11 carries Friday night.

He had TD runs of 53, 45 and 79 in his big game, Antonio Gonzalez returned an interception three yards for a score and Aidan Gorman caught a 14-yard TD pass from Aiden Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick was five of seven passing for 24 yards.

Cameron Stoltz kicked five PATs and Ward run for a two-point PAT.

Creighton Verceles had 12 tackles for the Troy defense.

Devin Strobel had 10 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks and Noah Miller also had 10 tackles.

W.Carrollton 14,

Piqua 13

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua football team lost a heartbreaker 14-13 to West Carrollton Friday night.

The Indians, 1-6 overall and 1-5 in the MVL, will host Xenia Friday night.

Milton-Union 48,

Covington 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team remained unbeaten in TRC play Friday night.

The Bulldogs, 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the TRC, will travel to Bethel Friday night.

Riverside 35,

Lehman 21

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic football team dropped a home game with Rivrside Friday night.

The Cavaliers, 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the TRC, will play at Covington Friday night.

Miami East 26,

Troy Christian 7

CASSTOWN — The Miami East football team got a home win Friday night.

The Vikings, 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the TRC, will play at Riverside Friday night.

The Eagles, 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the TRC, will travel to Northridge Friday night.

Bethel 17,

Northridge 12

DAYTON — The Bethel football team picked up a road win in TRC action Friday night.

The Bees, 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the TRC, will host Milton-Union Friday night.