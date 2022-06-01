AAA announces Kyle Elementary School is the recipient of the Charles M. Hayes Advancement Grant Award

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — AAA is pleased to announce Kyle Elementary School, Troy, has been awarded one of 10 Charles M. Hayes Advancement Grants. The award emphasizes the safety and educational benefits the AAA School Safety Patrol program provides to students and the lifesaving contributions to the community.

Schools from across the country submit applications each year to be considered for the annual Charles M. Hayes Advancement Grant, administered by AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety. There are only 10 grants presented each year. The grants help schools create new AAA School Safety Patrol Programs or improve existing programs. This year, the foundation awarded 10 grants in the amount of $500 each to deserving schools.

Kyle Elementary, and advisor, Dana Davis, plan to use the funds to help the Safety Patrol do their jobs better through all types of weather and to provide additional Patroller training.