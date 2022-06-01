Troy schedules road closures for 2022 Strawberry Festival

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The city of Troy is looking forward to the Strawberry Jam and the full return of the Strawberry Festival. Residents and visitors are asked to be aware of downtown road closures beginning Thursday, June 2.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, the Public Square will be closed, and adjoining blocks will be closed to Water Street, Mulberry Street, Franklin Street, and Plum Street. Cherry Street and Walnut Street will be closed from Franklin to Water Street.

Starting at noon on Friday, June 3, North Market Street will be closed from Water Street to Staunton Road. All roads will be reopened by the morning of Monday, June 6.

For more information about the Strawberry Festival, check www.troystrawberryfest.com.