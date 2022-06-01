Water Quality Report available

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The annual Water Quality Report for the city of Troy Public Water System for the period Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021 is now available directly from the city of Troy’s website at the following web link: www.troyohio.gov/ccr.

Notification of this web link well be displayed on the Community Message Board section of all June and July Water bills.

If you do not have internet access and wish to have a copy mailed to you, please call the Water Treatment Plant at 937-339-4826 to receive a copy.

Copies of the report are also available at the Utility office and Front Entrance in the City Building, the Miami County Health Department, the Troy-Miami County Public Library, and the Troy Water Plant.

If you have questions regarding this report, or are interested in scheduling a tour of the Water Treatment Plant for your organization, please contact Ralph Walters, assistant Water Plant superintendent, or Steve Suerdick, operations technician, by calling the Water Plant at 937-339-4826 Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.