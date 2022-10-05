ACT preparation seminars with MIT alumnus

TIPP CITY — An ACT preparation course offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services hopes to help students increase their ACT scores.

The class will be held on Oct. 18 and 19, from 6-9 p.m., at the Tippecanoe Middle School, Tipp City. The instructor of the course will be Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus.

The cost for the class is $89 for residents of Tipp City and Monroe Township, and $91 for non-residents. To register and pay, visit our website at www.tmcomservices.org.

This intensive, six-hour, in-person seminar, will teach students how to maximize their test scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies and time management strategies. Dobos has taught ACT classes for TMCS for over six years. Tuition includes the book “Ace the ACT” by Kelly Roell and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment and content-area flash cards.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. We provide recreational, educational, cultural and social services programs. Visit our website for more information at www.tmcomservices.org.