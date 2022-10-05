Bradford Pumpkin Show set for Oct. 11-15

BRADFORD — An annual tradition returns to Bradford next week, as the village prepares to host the Bradford Pumpkin Show Tuesday, Oct. 11, through Saturday, Oct. 15.

Residents will kick things off with a home/property decorating contest before the festival starts. The 93rd annual Pumpkin Show officially opens with rides, midway games and the pumpkin patch beer tent starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Drink sales will run until 9 p.m., and midway games will close at 10 p.m.

Other events on Tuesday night will include the Pumpkin Diaper Derby and the Pumpkin City Run at 5:30 p.m., followed by a parade at 7 p.m. The ‘Prince and Princess’ contest will be held immediately following the parade, on the north stage.

According to the Pumpkin Show’s website, events and activities planned for Wednesday, Oct. 12, include the 16th annual Little Miss and Master Pumpkin Pageant at 4:30 p.m. on the north stage, as well as a parade at 7 p.m. followed by the Miss Pumpkin Queen contest. Rides, midway games and the pumpkin patch beer tent will open at 4 p.m.; beer sales will close at 9 p.m. and games will close at 10 p.m.

Bake-a-pumpkin contest entries will also be accepted on Wednesday, Oct. 12; pies and cookies will be sold at 6 p.m. at Clark’s Pizza House.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Pumpkin Show will host the annual kiddie tractor pull downtown on the midway. A parade will be held at 7 p.m., followed by a cheerleading competition on the north stage. Rides and games will run from 4 to 10 p.m.; the pumpkin patch beer tent will be open from 4 to 9 p.m.

The school parade will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, featuring pre-school and elementary children, high school organizations, the football team, cheerleaders, homecoming court and others. The big wheel race will be held at 4:30 p.m. with registration from 4 to 4:15 p.m.; rides and games will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and the pumpkin patch beer tent will be open from 4 to 9 p.m.

The Pumpkin Show ends with a full day of events and activities planned for Saturday, Oct. 15, starting with the annual Pumpkin City Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other events and activities planned for Saturday will include:

• Noon — Pet and novelty parade begins;

• Noon — Craft show opens on the south midway;

• 2 p.m. — Cutest baby contest will be held on the north stage;

• 4 p.m. — Extravaganza parade begins;

• 5 p.m. — Smash-a-pumpkin contest will be held on the north stage;

• 10 p.m. — Lucky pumpkin sweepstakes drawing will be held on the north stage.

Tickets for the Smash-a-pumpkin contest and the lucky pumpkin sweepstakes will be available all week. Rides and games will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday; the Pumpkin Patch beer tent will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

Food vendors will be onsite throughout the festival, and confetti will be available immediately after the parades on Tuesday and Thursday, or starting at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Wednesday, Oct. 12 will be a designated “No Confetti” Day. When confetti is used, sunglasses or other eye protection is recommended for small children.

The Pumpkin Show will take place in downtown Bradford, near 115 N. Miami Ave. More information can be found online at www.bradfordpumpkinshow.org.