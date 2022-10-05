Big ears equal big yields

CASSTOWN — Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter announces annual Chapter Corn Contest winners.

Recently, members from the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter were challenged to participate in the annual Chapter Corn Contest. The rules of the contest were to bring in one ear of corn and earn a prize. Winners were presented with an FFA t-shirt from the FFA Chapter.

A winner is chosen based on the predicted yield of the corn. The grand prize winner was determined by the highest yield estimate, based on plant population per acre. Agricultural education students in plant and animal science classes took time in class to figure the predicted yield of corn ears as part of their continuing education of crop sciences production.

The overall winner was Keira Kirby. Her corn was predicted to yield 372.4 bushels to the acre with a 36,000 seed population per acre. Her corn was an Ebberts corn product.

Second place went to Kaci Manns who presented an ear of corn that is predicted to produce 357.8 bushels per acre with a 35,000 seed population per acre. Hers was a DeKalb corn product.

Third place went to Matthew Osting with an ear of corn predicted to yield 338.2 bushels to the acre with a 36,500 seed population per acre. His was a Seed Consultants product.

Fourth place went to Jadyn Bair with a yield of 338 bushels to the acre with a seed population rate of 36,000 and was a Pioneer product.

Jenna Taylor placed fifth with a predicted yield of 331.5 with a DeKalb product and a population rate of 35,000 kernels per acre.

Rhylee Eichhorn had the longest ear at 10 inches.

As a whole, the contest yielded an average of 292.6 bushels per acre. This is 10 bushels to the acre higher than last year’s results. Additional participants included Abby Maxson, Emma Hershberger, Connor Maxson, Jon Hart, Isabel Eichhorn, Wyatt Black, Madison Maxson, Fletcher Harris, and Trenton Griffith.