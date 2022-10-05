TMCS Halloween parade, costume contest Oct. 17

TIPP CITY — Don’t miss this “spooktacular” event coming to Tipp City. Tipp Monroe Community Services will hold its annual Halloween Parade and Costume Judging on Monday, Oct. 17.

All parade participants are to meet at 5:30 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School on the Dow Street side. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. The participants will follow the Tippecanoe High School band to the Zion Lutheran Church parking lot for costume judging, photos and games. The costume judging will be organized by age groups.

Children of all ages are welcome to participate. In case of rain, the parade will be canceled and the costume judging will take place in the Monroe Township basement located at 4 E. Main St., Tipp City at 6:30 p.m.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs.

Visit their website for more information at www.tmcomservices.org.