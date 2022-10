TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering Homeschool Gym for ages 5 and up.

Orientation and registration will be on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. Class will start on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. Fees are $1/individual and $2/families per week for members and $3/individual and $7/families per week for nonmembers.

For further questions and information, contact Gage Uderman at 440-9622 or [email protected]