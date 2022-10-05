Naturally 7 to perform at APAC

TROY — The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) in Troy will welcome musical group Naturally 7 on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Naturally 7 is more than a tightly orchestrated collection of singers. They transform their voices into actual human instruments, effortlessly producing music of any genre. “A cappella group” underplays what they create onstage that they had to coin the phrase “vocal play” to more accurately depict what they do.

The members of Naturally 7 originally met in school and gospel choir. They joined together in 1999 in New York City and began performing as they created and honed their unique a cappella style. When a video of them on a Paris subway train singing Phil Collins’s “In the Air Tonight” went viral, it jump-started their rise to fame. Today, Naturally 7 perform all around the world.

The band comprises seven vocalists, including musical director and arranger Roger Thomas, who also performs as first baritone, rap vocalist and keyboard; his brother, Warren Thomas, as third tenor and drums; Rod Eldridge, as second tenor, DJ Scratch and rhythm guitar; Ricky Cort, as lead tenor and lead guitar; Dwight Stewart, as lead baritone and trombone; Sean Simmonds, as first tenor and harmonica; and N’namdi Bryant, as bass.

The vocal choreography of these seven musicians is so interwoven that they compelled Quincy Jones to declare that “Naturally 7 is the future of vocal music!!” The group was hosted by James Corden, comedian and “Carpool Karaoke” collaborator, on CBS’s global talent competition show “World’s Best” in 2019, and they reigned supreme as the world’s “Best Group,” cementing their singular status among the planet’s musical elite.

Naturally 7 takes center stage at the APAC for a night of soul, rap, rock and folk, a performance sure to have the audience on their feet and dancing in the aisles.

APAC Season Memberships:

One of the best ways to secure a seat at any APAC performance is to become a Season Member. An APAC Season Membership provides attractively discounted tickets on select performances, depending on the level of membership selected. In addition, a Season Membership includes the ability to select specific seats in the theater, special recognition in the APAC lobby, a VIP Dining Card offering a 10% discount at participating community dining partners on performance days and other perks offered throughout the 2022-2023 season. Most importantly, an APAC Season Membership will contribute to their mission of creating community with its Pay It Forward program, allowing the APAC to offer tickets to those who may not be able to purchase tickets on their own.

Tickets prices for Naturally 7 at the APAC start at $15 and can be purchased at www.arbogastpac.com/shows/naturally-7. For more information, to order tickets to any APAC performances or to become an APAC Season Member, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.