TCSU raises funds toward new skatepark

TROY — Between 250 and 350 people attended Troy City Skatepark Unite’s (TCSU) fundraiser last Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1, at Troy Skatepark on North Ridge Avenue. TCSU is trying to raise money to build a new skatepark in Troy.

The “Keep Pushing” fundraiser was a free event for the public that featured an array of raffles with prizes that were donated by local businesses, free hamburgers and hot dogs, and two different skateboarding competitions.

“This is our third year (for the fundraiser), and it kind of shows that it’s bigger than they realize — as far as the potential,” said TCSU Founder Matt Williams Saturday during the event. “This park hits people at all levels. Most of the time, this park is a place where parents just come and drop their kids off. I want to make a park that is more welcoming to parents who want to come and watch their kids.”

Dozens of skaters showed up from Miami County and neighboring counties to compete in the two skating contests called “Skate Jam” and “Best Trick.“ The skate jam competition was divided into three divisions for beginner, intermediate, and expert skaters. During this event, skateboarders competed on the course between 6-12 minutes to just skate. In the best trick contest, participants demonstrated their hardest or most technical trick.

Williams said contestants were to be graded by a small panel of judges, not just on skill, but also on expression.

“You know, a lot of times it’s not just about skill. It is about their creative approach to skating,” Williams said prior to the event. “Often times, the energy that is felt and the camaraderie between the skaters, regardless of skill level, it really inspires people to just go for it.”

Williams emphasized that 100% of the money raised is put toward a new skatepark. Last Saturday’s fundraiser helps to provide an opportunity for the TCSU to work towards becoming a non-profit entity; currently the organization is partnering up with the Troy Rec to hold all funds raised until the time it is able to be declared a non-profit.

He pointed out two major reasons there is a need for a new park, that could cost around $550,000.

The current Troy skatepark is one of the few parks in Troy without a shelter house, and there are no public restrooms or much seating. The other issue is how run down the park is with its current state of disrepair. Williams also pointed to issues with welding that could cause injury.

“Since I started doing this, we rearranged the park and they finally put some seating in, but there is a porta-potty over there, which, I don’t think most parents are going to want to go, but at least it gives them some place to go,” he said. “This park is over 25 years old. It has pretty much been untouched for that entire time.”

Williams said the amount of money needed is only an estimate, but is based upon the size of the current skatepark, of 12,000-square-feet. He admitted he is learning as he goes, and realizes they have a long way to go, but there are various grants the organization could apply for to help cover around half of the estimated amount needed for a new park after TCSU becomes a non-profit.

“Ernst Concrete offered to match anything up to $2,000,” Williams said about of funds raised last Saturday. He then expressed gratitude to Ernst and all other donors for their generosity to make Saturday possible.

Even though they are a long way off from their financial goal, Williams said he is in it for the long haul, as skating has been his whole life.

“My heart is in skateboarding, my career is in skateboarding, and I want to be a voice for the kids,” Williams previously told Miami Valley Today.

For more information or to donate toward the cause, visit TCSU on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/troycityskateparkunite/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TCSUNITE