Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team came to the Troy soccer pitch looking to remain unbeaten in the MVL Wednesday night.

Troy was looking to move into a share of the MVL lead.

But, Tippecanoe controlled the game at Troy Memorial Stadium from the start, opening a 2-0 halftime lead and adding a goal in the second half for a 3-0 win.

The Red Devils are now 11-2 overall and 7-0 in the MVL, while Troy is 7-6-1 overall and 5-2 in the MVL, sharing second with Butler.

Makenzie Chinn got the scoring started for Troy, hitting from 22 yards out with 31:00 remaining in the first half on an assist from Chelsea Dettwiller.

With 4:48 remaining in the half, Tipp made it 2-0.

Payton Zeh put a direct kick in front of the Troy goal.

Chinn headed it towards the goal and Maddie Moran finished it.

With 12:03 remaining in the game, Chinn intercepted a pass near the Troy goal and found the back of the net for the final margin.

Leah Adkins had a shutout in goal for the Tipp, recording four saves.

Cross Country

Dave Lightle

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls finished third at the Dave Lightle Invitational at Kyle Park Wednesday.

Miami East finished fifth and Piqua was sixth.

Tipp’s top seven included Gracie Wead, 11, 12:57.5; Katelyn Beeson, 13, 12:58.7; Morgan Collins, 14, 12:59.8; Isa Ramos, 16, 13:04.7; Shelby Hept, 19, 13:12.6; Libby Krebs, 24, 13:36.5 and Lauren Anderson, 32, 13:55.4.

East’s top seven included Maryn Gross, 17, 13:08.4; Teaghan Kress, 25, 13:39.0; Addy Fine, 40, 14:18.2; Kendal Staley, 41, 14:19.2; Kira Cole, 48, 14:38.2; Rhylee Eichhorn, 49, 14:54.4 and Sarah Weaver, 59, 15:40.2.

Piqua’s top seven included Isabella Murray, 26, 13:41.9; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 33, 13:58.5; Lienne Casey, 38, 14:10.2; Lucy Weiss, 42, 14:23.2; Addison Ford, 65, 16:00.7; Reagan Howard, 67, 16:12.0 and Emery Kuhlman, 68, 16:12.1.

Running for Milton-Union were Savanna Smith, 12, 12:57.7; Kami Schatz, 31, 13:51.7; Ty Parsons, 34, 14:00.5 and Alaina Manning, 69, 16:15.6.

Running for Bethel were Abby Murlin, 79, 16:54.2 and Keira Mallett, 99, 22:57.2.

Running for Newton was Gentri Deaton, 74, 16:32.4.

Volleyball

Greenville 3,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team dropped a match with Greenville 25-17, 20-25, 25-18, 25-13 Wednesday at Garbry Gymnasium.

Newton 3,

Cedarville 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team improved to 19-1 with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-20 win on the road in non-conference action.

Sienna Montgomery had 15 kills and Bella Hall had 10 kills and four aces.

Olivia Rapp had eight kills and 10 digs and Eva Bowser had nine digs.

Ella Rapp had 31 assists and broke the school record for assists in a season.

BOYS

Cross Country

Dave Lightle

TIPP CITY — Landon Kimmel led Tippecanoe to a second-place finish at the Dave Lightle Invitational at Kyle Park Wednesday.

Piqua was sixth, Milton-Union was seventh, Miami East was eighth and Newton was ninth.

Kimmel won the race in 9:44.9.

The rest of Tipp’s top seven were Kalib Tolle, 8, 10:27.3; Luke Schwieterman, 11, 10:34.1; Will Hept, 16, 10:42.5; Ethan Berning, 19, 10:48.7; Dimitri Hartman, 21, 10:50.8 and Elliot Murray, 22, 10:54.2.

Piqua’s top seven included Noah Burgh, 3, 10:08.4; Evan Clark, 33, 11:16.0; Brycen Angle, 37, 11:20.2; Jackson Lyman, 52, 11:37.3; Ty Pettus, 62, 11:41.6; Aj Burroughs, 66, 11:45.7 and Tommy Grise, 72, 12:03.0.

Milton-Union’s top seven included Ty Furlong, 20, 10:50.0; Jacob Grube, 35, 11:18.8; John Ritchey, 47, 11:30.1; Chase Parsons, 58, 11:39.0; Liam Hartley, 60, 11:47.0; Andrew Oaks, 65, 11:43.9 and Tyler Shoemaker, 86, 12:17.8.

Miami East’s top seven included Andrew Crane, 29, 11:04.8; Clark Bennett, 48, 11:30.7; Elijah Willmeth, 51, 11:36.7; Josh Amheiser, 56, 11:38.2; Gabe Cole, 67, 11:48.4; Coleton Moore, 92, 12:26.4 and Rowan Gipe, 132, 13:41.4.

Newton runners included Seth Coker, 9, 10:31.6; Liam Woods, 39, 11:22.9; Dylan Bauer, 64, 11:43.7; Trevor Jess, 78, 12:12.2 and Jaden Deaton, 79, 12:12.8.

Bethel runners includedLandon Endsley, 100, 12:44.2; Bronson Mansfield, 138, 13:52.6; Caleb Wrobel, 156, 14:45.7 and Gavyn Mullin, 164, 15:59.7.

