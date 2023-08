A memorial bench is being constructed on the right side of the river bank on Adams Street in Troy in memory of William Lukens, and William Hobart, by Miami Conservancy District (MCD) project Supervisor Raymond Burton, right, and project crew member William Birteil. When complete along with the bench will be a kiosk with information about the bike trail, a bike rack and a trash can. The project is being funded by MCD, the Troy Rotary Club, the city of Troy and the Troy Foundation.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today