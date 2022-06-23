Adelyn’s Rainbow Run being held Saturday

By Haylee Pence

TROY – The eighth annual Adelyn’s Rainbow Run will be this Saturday, June 25, at Duke Park in Troy. Check-in for the race begins at 8 a.m., and the race itself starts at 9 a.m. at Shelter 2, which is near the pickle ball courts.

Registration at the event is $35, which includes a shirt if available, but not guaranteed.

The top male and female for each age group will receive an award. The age groups are as follows: 10 and under, 11-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60+. An award for overall best male and female will be presented.

Adelyn’s Rainbow Run is in honor of Adelyn Drake who passed away at just seven months old following many months of medical conditions. While Adelyn was at Dayton Children’s Hospital, her parents stayed at the Dayton Ronald McDonald’s House across the street. Proceeds from the race are donated to the Dayton Ronald McDonald’s House.

“We now honor her memory by having Adelyn’s Rainbow Run on the last Saturday of June every year, to give back to the Ronald McDonald Houses of Dayton who have treated us like family,” stated on the Adelyn’s Rainbow Run website.