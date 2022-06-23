GOBA arrives

By
Michael Ullery
-

A GOBA rider makes her way past a food truck along Canal Place in Piqua on Wednesday as participants in the 2022 Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure made a lunch stop in Piqua enroute to a three-day stop in Troy.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

