And they’re off! Kayakers supervising the ducks during Mainstreet Piqua’s Rockin’ River Duck Drop. Submitted photo

PIQUA — Watch out! the ducks are coming! Mainstreet Piqua’s ninth annual Rockin’ River Duck Drop is set for Saturday, Aug. 12, and the rubber duckies are now available for adoption! At 6 p.m. on Aug. 12 the bright yellow ducks will be released into the Miami River near Lock 9 Park.

The rubber ducks are individually numbered and the first duck that makes its way to the finish line will earn the winner a $1,000 cash prize. The second prize is a $500 landscaping makeover donated by Lillicrap Mulch and Timber Sales. The third duck owner will win a $250 shopping spree at Barclay’s Men’s – Women’s Clothier in downtown Piqua. The last place duck is also a winner – with the prize being a rocker/recliner donated by Town and Country Furniture. In addition to these prizes, there will be ten random ducks chosen and each owner will get a $25 downtown gift certificate that is redeemable at any downtown Piqua business.

To participate, adopt a single duck for just $5. To maximize your chances of winning, consider purchasing a Quack Pack of 6 ducks for $25 or go all out with a Grand Quack of 25 ducks for $100. You can adopt your ducks conveniently at the Mainstreet Piqua office, accepting credit cards, checks or cash. Online adoption is also available by visiting www.mainstreetpiqua.com and clicking on the Rockin’ River Duck Drop link. Additionally, you can find ducks at the Piqua Community Farmers Market on a weekly basis and adoption forms can be picked up Readmore’s Hallmark and Apple Tree Gallery.

As soon as the adoptions have been made, the ducks will be put into a super-rigorous duck-training program to ready them for the big event on August 12.

The Rockin’ River Duck Drop is sponsored by Ticon Paving, Miami Valley Steel, A.M. Leonard, Palmer Bolt & Supply, Apex Aluminum and Kettering Health.

All proceeds from the Rockin’ River Duck Drop will contribute to advancing Mainstreet Piqua’s mission of promoting and revitalizing downtown Piqua.