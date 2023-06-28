By Amantha Garpiel

TROY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners awarded the bid for the 2023 Miami County Bridge Package Project and set the proposal date for the Shared Services and Consolidation Feasibility Study for Miami County Fire/EMS Services. The commissioners also approved a purchase requested by the Auditor and IT Department and two purchases requested by the Probate/Juvenile Court.

During the commissioners’ Tuesday, June 27, meeting they voted to award the bid for the 2023 Miami County Bridge Package Project to the county engineer’s recommended company, Brumbaugh Construction, of Arcanum. Their vote also approved the execution of the contract and will issue a notice to proceed. Brumbaugh Construction was awarded the project with their bid of $998,250.

Also during the commissioners’ meeting, the board set a proposal date of Thursday, July 7, at 1:35 p.m. for the Shared Services and Consolidation Feasibility Study for Miami County Fire/EMS Services, as requested by the Communications Center. This approval of a bid date follows the commissioners’ decision to support the Communications Center’s rejection of the two proposals previously received.

The board of commissioners approved the purchase of one Fargo DTC4500E Desktop Dye sub/Thermal Card Printer as requested by the Auditor and IT Department to print badges and door access cards. The quote accepted by the commissioners comes from MNJ Technologies, of Buffalo Grove, Ill., for a cost not to exceed $3,775.

Other purchases approved during the meeting include the purchase of five HP Pro Desktop Computers, five Acer Nitro 23.8 inch webcam LCD monitors and two LG external DVD writers for the Probate/Juvenile Court from MNJ Technologies for a cost not to exceed $5,134.50. This also authorized the purchase of five more HP Pro desktop computers, an additional Acer Nitro monitor and an additional external DVD writer at a cost of $4,544 for the probate clerks. Also approved was the Probate/Juvenile Court’s request for the purchase of three HP workstation security edition computers and one Acer Nitro 23.8 inch webcam LCD monitor. The accepted quote of $3,402.85 came from Insight Public Sector, of Chandler, Ariz.

In other business:

• The board of commissioners approved an employee requisition for a full-time supervisor in the Miami County Communications Center with a pay of $29.40/hour.