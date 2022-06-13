AES Ohio encourages customers to be safe as temperatures rise

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI VALLEY — AES Ohio, a subsidiary of the AES Corporation, encourages its customers to be safe in extreme hot weather. As temperatures rise above 90 degrees this week with heat index values forecasted to be between 100°-106F°, AES Ohio is prepared to meet electricity needs from their customers throughout its 24-county service territory. Customers are encouraged to take action to protect themselves and their families with these safety tips and ways to manage their energy use.

Here are some helpful safety tips for AES Ohio customers during extreme hot weather:

• Be aware of the heat and modify your activities appropriately.

• Pay attention to your hydration status and drink plenty of fluids.

• Electricity and water do not mix. Don’t handle or plug in electrical appliances unless you’re completely dry.

• If you or someone you know doesn’t have air conditioning, choose places to go to for relief from the heat, such as schools, libraries or malls.

Be smart about energy use:

• Adjust your thermostat as high as comfortably possible in the summer.

• Close blinds during the warmest times of the day to keep the heat out.

• Turn off the lights and use energy efficient light bulbs that give off less heat in the home.

• Run ceiling fans to counterclockwise to push cool air down into living spaces.

• Wait until the evening to use heat-producing appliances, like the oven or dryer.

Learn more about how your home uses energy, how you can save and spend less on your bill at www.aes-ohio.com/energy-savings-tips.

AES Ohio understands high bills can be a financial challenge for customers, especially during the summer heat. Here are a few resources available to help customers manage costs:

• Budget Billing: AES Ohio calculates your unique monthly budget billing amount based on your historical usage. In August, your account reconciles with either a credit or balance due.

• Payment Agreements: AES Ohio offers pay agreement to help residential customers.

