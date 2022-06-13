Third Thursday event celebrates community heroes; Event series kicks off June 16 in Piqua

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua’s “Third Thursdays” series kicks off on Thursday, June 16 with a nod to “Your Community Heroes.” The event will run from 5-8 p.m. and will be held on Market Street, south of the gazebo, in downtown Piqua.

This is the second year for this series. June’s “Third Thursday” event is a partnership between the Piqua Public Library and Mainstreet Piqua and will feature interactive booths and displays honoring community heroes including police, fire, healthcare workers, grocery workers, the post office, teachers, librarians, bus drivers and sanitation workers. Live entertainment, food trucks and family-friendly activities appropriate for all ages will also be featured.

The entertainment for Thursday will be provided by Josh Bledsoe. The band, including Josh on acoustic guitar and his drummer, Brian, will perform indie folk style music from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the gazebo. Food trucks at the event will be Susie’s Big Dipper, B & V Eatz and Cumberland Kettle Corn.

Families attending the event will have an opportunity to interact with both Piqua Police and Piqua Fire Departments as they will have personnel and vehicles on hand for a touch-a-truck experience. The Piqua Sanitation Department will also have their new trash trucks and show how they work. The Piqua City Schools will be represented by school bus drivers and a teacher. Employees of Kroger will be in attendance to represent grocery store workers and the Piqua post office will also be in attendance.

A number of community organizations will be participating with activities for families to enjoy, including Anytime Fitness and Kinetic Energy Fitness, offering fun kids games. Cub Scout Pack 76 will demonstrate how to tie five knots, and Wayne’s Legion of Greenville will promote their upcoming activities at Piqua’s Johnston Farm & Indian Agency. Everdry Waterproofing will have a sucker pool with every kid being a winner.

Mainstreet Piqua will be bringing their “big games” for family play including corn hole, giant jenga, pop-a-shot and connect four.

All of the activities at Third Thursday are free and appropriate for all age groups. When arriving at the event, be sure to stop by the Piqua Public Library booth first to pick up a bingo card so that it can be stamped while participating in all the activities at the event. The completed bingo card can be redeemed for a community hero prize in the lobby of the Piqua Public Library.

Visitors to the event will also have an opportunity to adopt their ducks for the Rockin’ River Duck Drop. Third Thursday will overlap with the Piqua Community Farmers Market, which runs from 3-6 p.m. on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library.

Third Thursdays are presented by Mainstreet Piqua but would not be possible without the sponsorship support of Kettering Health, Jackson Tube Service and Edison State Community College.

For the latest news on Third Thursdays and other upcoming events in the downtown, follow Mainstreet Piqua on Facebook or visit the Mainstreet Piqua website at Mainstreetpiqua.com. If your business, group or organization would like to participate or volunteer, contact Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.