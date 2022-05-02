AES Ohio releases 2021 Community Impact Report

For the Miami Valley Today

DAYTON — AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, recently released its 2021 Community Impact Report, detailing the company’s significant investments which reached more than $1.5M in 2021 with nearly 30% going to organizations focused on amplifying diversity, equity, and inclusion. These investments are in the areas of economic development and arts, workforce development, poverty reduction, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

“In 2021, we rebranded to AES Ohio and continued if not accelerated our investments in the communities we serve,” said Brandi Davis-Handy, Chief Public Relations Officer, AES Ohio. “With so many in our communities continuing to face hardships and challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s never been more important to use our time, talents and treasures to make a difference.”

The 2021 AES Ohio Community Impact Report shines a light on the investments the company made during one of the community’s toughest times and demonstrates how they are powering a positive and sustaining impact for the future.

“We are honored to serve the people and communities in the Miami Valley,” said Holly Wiggins, director of Community and Corporate Responsibility. “Each year, we strive to serve better, learn more and lead well.”

Below are a few highlights from AES Ohio’s 2021 Community Impact Report:

Economic Development

The opening of the AES Smart Operations Center in Ohio – the first of its kind in the United States – launches a new era of innovative energy solutions creating new jobs and growing the Dayton Region.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Bringing educational programs such as Think TV’s creation of “Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton and Springfield”, a documentary and community engagement initiative that takes a deep dive into the history and impact of redlining in the region.

Volunteerism

Following the 2019 Dayton Memorial Day Tornadoes, AES Ohio people have sought ways to assist and volunteer with the recovery efforts through the TREEcovery campaign.