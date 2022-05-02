Volunteer fair highlights opportunities

By Jordan Green

jgreen@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — A volunteer fair was held Thursday, April 28, at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Thirteen groups from around the Troy area set up informational booths detailing their organizations and many volunteer opportunities.

Volunteering is a great way to have a positive impact on your community and enrich your own life. Many of these organizations offer volunteer opportunities to minors, which provides a great way for Troy High School students to fulfill their volunteering graduation requirement. No matter who you are or what you want to do, there is someone in Troy in need of your help.

I.D.E.A. Troy

IDEA Troy stands for Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Advocates and is a fund of the Troy Foundation. Following the success of last year’s Juneteenth event, the group is looking to hold it again and is seeking volunteers to help.

For more information, visit: http://juneteenthtroy.com/

Lincoln Community Center

The Lincoln Community Center, located at 110 Ash St. in Troy, is seeking volunteers for a variety of their programs. They offer two after school programs for local students. One is recreational and one is educational. Both need volunteers to help. In addition, the center is looking for volunteers for their yearly events such as the back-to-school bash in August and their block party in September. For those with a green thumb, Lincoln has a community garden in need of some tending.

For more information and to contact the center, visit: https://www.lcctroy.org/

Overfield Tavern Museum

The Overfield Tavern Museum, located at 201 E. Water St. in Troy, is the oldest building in the city. It was constructed in 1808 and now serves as a place to honor the history of Miami County. It is currently undergoing a restoration project and is seeking volunteers to help. Other volunteers are needed to host tours and for their Yuletide dinners in December.

For more information on volunteer opportunities call 937-335-4019 or check their Facebook page @OverfieldTavernMuseum

Troy Literacy Council

The Troy Literacy Council is an organization that provides tutoring in a wide variety of subjects to adults looking to expand their education. The group is seeking tutoring volunteers 18 years of age and older to help expand access to education. Tutors for math, reading, computer literacy, graphic design, marketing, and personal finance are all needed.

For more information and to volunteer, visit: https://www.troyliteracy.org/

Troy Rec Center

The Troy Recreation Center is seeking volunteers to be Summer Lunch Buddies. Teenage students are encouraged to volunteer but all are welcome. Summer Lunch Buddies will eat lunch one-on-one with a student, participate in a group activity, and read to their student for 20 minutes.

For more information and to volunteer, visit: http://www.troyrec.com/summer-lunch-buddies.html

Isiah’s Place

Isiah’s Place is a non-profit therapeutic faith-based foster care agency in Troy. They are seeking volunteers who can contribute in any way. From preparing food, making blankets, to even becoming foster parents themselves. All help is welcome.

For more information and to volunteer, visit: https://www.isaiahsplace.com/

Partners in Hope

Partners in Hope is a collaboration of churches in the Miami County. Over the course of the summer, the organization provides free lunches to anyone under the age of 18 who would like one. They are seeking volunteers to help pack and serve the lunches this summer.

For more information and to volunteer, visit: http://www.partnersinhopeinc.org/

Troy-Miami County Public Library

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is seeking volunteers for a number of programs and events this summer. Summer reading begins May 31, and they have events all throughout the summer where help is needed. There is also a teen advisory group (TAG) open to volunteers’ grades 6-12. Members will read and talk to peers about books, plans events, and volunteer in the community.

To apply for TAG visit: https://www.tmcpl.org/content/teen-advisory-group-tag

For more information about volunteer opportunities at the library visit: https://www.tmcpl.org/contact

Miami County Animal Shelter

The Miami County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers from ages 14 and up. Those from 14-17 must be accompanied by an adult. Animal lovers can have a field day, walking dogs, grooming animals, socializing cats, training, filing and other special projects.

Volunteer application available at: https://www.co.miami.oh.us/110/Animal-Shelter

Troy Lions Club

The Troy Lions Club is part of an international volunteer network. Their focus is vision. In 1925, they were asked by Hellen Keller to be the Knights of the Blind and have since obliged. They provide free vision services and help with bills when possible. They also have a strong history of supporting local youth programs.

For more information on volunteering, visit: https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/troy_oh/page-7.php

Troy Main Street

Troy Main Street is a non-profit organization attempting to promote the economic revitalization of downtown Troy. They host events downtown on the first Friday of each month. They are looking for volunteers to assist in the setup, tear down, registration, and taking photos for these events. In addition, they coordinate groups of volunteers to pick up litter in around Troy.

For more information on volunteering, visit: https://troymainstreet.org/

First Place Food Pantry

The First Place Food Pantry services over 5000 families per year in the Miami County. They are seeking volunteers to help prepackage their food boxes and help run their drive through service.

For more information, visit: http://troyfoodpantry.org/