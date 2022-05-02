Operation Cloverleaf continues in 19th year

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Operation Cloverleaf will start their 19th year providing landscape management to the State Route 41, Interstate 75 interchange in the city of Troy. In July of 2003, local landscape companies came together to improve the landscaping at the highway interchange. The all-volunteer project is spearheaded by Troy native and then-city councilman, now Miami County commissioner, Ted Mercer. The Operation Cloverleaf Group provides mowing, tree pruning, shrubbery trimming, fertilization, weed control and landscape bed mulching.

The total area of the Cloverleaf is 18 acres. The Operation Cloverleaf group has provided all labor, materials, and equipment to maintain this area the group calls the “Gateway to our Community.” The “In-Kind” contribution from this service is $70,000 annually. Total in-kind service the past 18 years has totaled over $1 million dollars.

The Operation Cloverleaf group received the Troy Chamber Community Service Award in 2010, the Grand Marshalls of the 2011 Troy Strawberry Festival Parade, and has been recognized by District 7 of the Ohio Department of Transportation. This a public/private partnership with the city of Troy, the Troy Beautification Committee, ODOT, and the Operation Cloverleaf group.

“Companies donating that amount of time plus fuel and equipment to mow 18 acres each week is unheard of in this challenging economic time. This is another example of ordinary people doing extraordinary things,” Mercer said.

The member companies that have been involved since the inception are Greentech Lawn and Irrigation, Ever-Green Turf and Landscape, Mercer Group, Andersons Tree Care, Quality Lawn, Landscape and Fence, and Tree Care Inc. A new member this year is Groundskeeper Landscape Group.

Mercer said, “The owners of these local companies and their staff truly need a big thank you for their service and commitment over these years. They all say this is one way they can give back to their community. Strong companies make strong communities.”

An account to support Operation Cloverleaf has been established at the Troy Foundation. Donations collected through this fund are used to replace dead trees and shrubs as needed. Donations can be made to the Troy Foundation, marked Operation Cloverleaf, 216 W. Franklin Street, Troy, Ohio 45373.