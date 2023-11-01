AES plans tree trimming Nov. 6-10

TROY — From Monday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 10, AES Ohio (formerly Dayton Power & Light) will be trimming tree limbs near electrical wires. This work will be performed from North Market Street to State Route 41 along both sides of the Great Miami River and in surrounding areas. Impacted locations include the City of Troy Water Treatment Plant, Miami Shores Golf Course, and the Great Miami River Recreational Trail.

Please use caution when passing tree-trimming equipment. For questions, call the City of Troy Engineering Department at 937-339-2641.