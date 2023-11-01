Troy Police reports

Staff Reports
-
0

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:45 a.m.: driving under suspension. Javier A. Jackson, Sr, 58, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

TUESDAY

-11:54 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1400 block of Henley Road. Nicholas A. Barbee, 25, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespassing.

-6:29 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

-5:07 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of South Walnut Street.

-4:50 p.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Wayne Street and South Dorset Road. The driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of marijuana.

-3:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Short Street.

-2:43 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of Oak Street.

-12:25 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Dollar General on West Main Street.

-10:59 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Shell on East Staunton Road. Ahmad Ali, 41, of Huber Heights, was charged with theft, breaking and entering and safecracking.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.

