Agencies to participate in Drug Take Back Day

TROY — Local Miami County agencies are participating in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29.

• The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office are hosting a drop-off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents are invited to bring unwanted pill medications for disposal to the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office, at the transfer station, located at 2200 N. County Road, Troy.

“This curbside drop-off gives the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. The pills are later destroyed in an environmentally safe manner,” said Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

• The Troy Police Department reminds residents of options to dispose of medication safely and easily. Troy PD offers a secure pill disposal box at 124 E. Main St., available year-round during business hours. The box is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays. TPD asks resident to please not place inhalers or sharps in the box.

“Safe disposal of unused prescription medication can help prevent misuse of prescription pills. Because the chemicals and hormones contained in some medications are difficult to treat in wastewater, flushing medications down toilets or drains is not recommended,” said a TPD press release.

For more information, contact the Troy Police Department at 937-339-7525.

In Piqua, On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Piqua Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will also provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to the Piqua Municipal Government Complex parking lot at 201 W. Water St.

• The Tipp City Police Department is also participating in the Drug Take Back Day event, accepting expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday. Oct. 29. Medications will be accepted in the lobby of the police department at 260 E. Garber Drive, Tipp City, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Sites cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is also free and anonymous.