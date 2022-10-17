Two more artists join Art 4 Everyone

PIQUA — Joining Piqua Arts Council (PAC) at the brand-new Art 4 Everyone event are printmaker, Libby Slauenwhite and mixed-media artist, Joanne Von Sossan.

PAC is thrilled to invite these local creatives to instruct patrons about the art of printmaking and pastels, said a press release.

The event takes place on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20, at The Orrmont Estate, 1612 S. Main St., Piqua. Beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m., Art 4 Everyone features art-learning activities such as printmaking, pastels, guitar, cake decorating, acrylic pouring, origami, watercolors and drawing. In addition to each art opportunity, PAC will be hosting an auction to close out the night that includes sculptures created by Hartzell Propeller, Scott Steel and Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance. These sculptures have been hand-made by each business and will be representative of their work. Also included in admission will be a buffet-style dinner provided by Mrs. B’s Catering and a cash bar.

Libby is a printmaker and sculptor from Dayton, Ohio. The graduate of Wright State University currently studies at Miami University to earn her MFA. In addition to being a student, Libby teaches undergraduate printmaking and serves as a lab monitor at Miami University. Her work is currently on display at the Miami University Art Museum, Hiestand Art Gallery and Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana. Libby’s art can be viewed on her Instagram page @libbyslauenwhiteart.

As a retired art teacher and professional artist of 31 years, Joanne had the opportunity to experiment alongside young artists in exploring various materials and techniques. Her medium of choice has always been colored pencil and graphite, but she enjoys exploring pastels, mixed media and acrylic paint. Joanne has worked extensively with the human figure, but has recently found herself gravitating to nature.

“I find that people are attracted to pastels for their rich colors…” said Von Sossan in the release. “…but then find out that they can do much more (with pastels) than just color.”

Art 4 Everyone is an affordable event for team-building, bonding, experimenting or just flat out fun. PAC encourages all to bring their friends, coworkers, teammates, significant others and more. Tickets are $15 and include all amenities. More information and tickets for the event can be found at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/art-4-everyone.