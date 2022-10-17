Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

Sept. 6

• Speedway #5401, 1551 Covington Ave., Piqua: Standard inspection.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. Upon inspection, PIC stated the soda nozzles were removed once a week to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Informed PIC that soda nozzles need to be cleaned and sanitized every 24 hours.

Cutting boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed deep score marks on the cutting board. Ensure they are replaced/resurfaced to be cleaned.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed handles and interior surfaces of equipment with food debris build-up. Clean.

Repeat; observed mop sink unclean. Clean to remove any build-up.

• Miami County Incarceration Facility, 2042 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy: Standard/critical control point inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed food residue and grime on the blade of the can opener. After informing the Person-In-Charge (PIC), the can opener was washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food residue and grime on the interior and exterior surfaces of the microwave, on the gaskets to the walk-in cooler, and on the racks in dry-stock. Clean.

Observed a thick build-up of dust on the air vents. Clean.

Observed grout in poor condition throughout the facility. Have the tile re-grouted to prevent standing water.

Comments:

Overall, the Person-In-Charge (PIC) was knowledgeable in food safety and the procedures in place upon inspection reflected that as well. Continue to work hard, MCPH appreciates your effort to protect public health and prevent food-borne illness.

• Tipp City High School, 615 E. Kessler Cowlesville Rd., Tipp City: Standard/critical control point inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; food package(s) received in poor condition. Observed a dented can in the dry storage area. Upon informing PIC, the can was relocated to be discarded

Corrected during inspection; critical; insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed an insufficient air gap for the steamer. Upon informing PIC, the air gap was adjusted accordingly to implement a sufficient air gap.

Comments:

Facility was well maintained and clean upon inspection.