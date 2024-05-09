Agency calendar photo contest underway

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 produces a free calendar each year highlighting scenery, people, places, history and more throughout the nine-county region. For the 2025 calendar, organizers areinviting photographers age 50-plus who live in the nine-county region of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties to submit photos.

The theme of the 2025 calendar is “Beauty from My Lens” highlighting photos that feature the beauty found in the nine-county region. 13 winning photos will be featured in the calendar including one cover photo and one for each month of the year.

Photos must in color and in horizontal (landscape) orientation with image resolution sharp enough (300 dpi or higher) for enlargement to fit on a calendar month (11-inches wide by 8-1/2-inches tall). Maximum number of entries per photographer is five photos.

To review the 2025 Calendar Photo Contest guidelines and entry form for additional information, go to https://info4seniors.org/2025-calendar-photo-contest/. The deadline for submission is July 8, 2024.