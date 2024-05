TROY — The Troy Civic Band will hold a free outdoor patriotic concert directed by Kathy McIntosh on Memorial Day, May 27, at 7 p.m. at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St.

Bring lawn chairs. There will be free seating on the terraces facing the Miami River at the music pavilion as well as handicapped parking and easy front row seating.

For more information, contact band member Cyndy Shreffler at 937-335-1178.