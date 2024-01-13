Air Force Pilot Jarvi to speak at Veterans Museum Feb. 7

Dennis Jarvi Photo Courtesy of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum

TROY — Dennis Jarvi, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot from the Vietnam War, will share his battles in the air at 9 a.m. on Feb. 7 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy at 2245 South County 25-A.

Veterans and friends are invited to attend. Donuts and coffee will be served at 8:30 a.m. courtesy of the Miami County Veterans Services.

Jarvi will talk about “The Development of the Stealth Bomber.” He will begin his presentation by detailing his role in the Vietnam War as a U.S. Air Force pilot of the following aircraft: F-102, F-1018, and F-105. The targets for his missions were in and around Hanoi; for this service, he earned four Distinguished Flying Crosses and 11 Air Medals.

Because of heavy losses in North Vietnam and the Israeli Yom Kippur War, officials at the Pentagon determined that these losses were not sustainable. An aircraft was developed that could penetrate very hostile environments and survive, thus giving birth to the stealth bomber. Jarvi will detail the development of those bombers: Have Blue, F-117, Tacit Blue, and the B-2.

Listen to the voices of the Museum on the third Thursday of each month with Clint Myers on FM Power 107.7 at 11:30 a.m.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy and is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To contact the museum, call 937- 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org.