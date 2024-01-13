Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

Troy’s Evan Kaiser soars between Sidney’s Ethan New and Julius Spradling (5) for two points Friday night at the Trojan Activity Center. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Aiden Luis makes a move to the basket against Sidney Friday night. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Nathan McDowell shoots a 3-pointer Friday night over Tucker Herron of Sidney. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Hudson Furlong shoots a 3-pointer as Kardel Winfield (22) reacts. Courtesy Photos

TROY — The Troy boys basketball team couldn’t complete a season sweep of the series with Sidney Friday night, losing 55-44 at the Trojan Activity Center.

Troy dropped to 4-8 overall and 4-6 in the MVL with the loss.

The Trojans stayed close throughout before Sidney pulled away at the end.

The game was tied 9-9 after one quarter and Kellen Miller scored nine points in the second quarter to keep Troy within 27-24 at halftime.

The Trojans fell behind 42-33 after three quarters, but Brady O’Leary opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to get Troy within 42-36.

A basket by Evan Kaiser and two free throws by Hudson Furlong had Troy within 44-40 with 3:15 to go.

But, A’Zon Steele answered with a 3-pointer for Sidney as the Jackets would outscored Troy 11-4 the rest of the way.

Miller had 13 points and five rebounds for Troy, while O’Leary scored eight points.

Furlong tallied seven points and Aiden Luis and Kaiser both scored six points and Kaiser had seven rebounds.

Steele led Sidney with 22 points and six rebounds.

Mitchell Davis scored 13 points and had five rebounds and Jayce Daniel had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Julius Spradling added five points.

Troy was 15 of 41 from the floor for 37 percent and nine of 10 from the line for 90 percent.

Sidney was 19 of 41 from the floor for 46 percent and 11 of 16 from the line for 69 percent.

The Jackets won the battle of the boards 24-19 and had four turnovers to Troy’s seven.

Tippecanoe 81

Greenville 20

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team outpointed Greenville 38-2 in the second half to stay in first place in the MVL.

Tipp improved to 9-2 overall and 9-1 in the MVL, staying one game in front of Stebbins.

Preston Zumwalt had a career game with 22 points to lead the Red Devils.

Jackson Davis had 14 points and Maddox Sivon had 10 points, three assists and three steals.

Jackson Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds and Caden Turner had eight points and four assists.

CJ Bailey had five points and four assists, Colin Turner had five points and three assists and Larkin Thomas scored five points.

Xenia 46,

Piqua 33

XENIA — The Piqua boys basketball team struggled to score in a MVL road loss.

The Indians dropped to 3-10 overall and 2-8 in the MVL.

Piqua trailed 13-5, 30-11 and 33-38 at the quarter breaks.

Tate Kuhlman led the Indians with 13 points.

Mickey Anderson had five points and seven rebounds and Mael DeGavre had five rebounds.

Troy Christian 69,

Bethel 36

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team maintained a one-game lead over Northridge in the TRC with a win at the Eagles Nest Friday night.

The Eagles improved to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the TRC, while Bethel dropped to 3-8 overall and 3-6 in the TRC.

Troy Christian led 23-6, 35-17 and 58-27 at the quarter breaks.

Parker Penrod had 26 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Eagles.

Frank Rupnik had 13 points, seven rebounds and blocked four shots and Riston Taylor scored 11 points.

Ethan Grise had eight points, Christian Brusman added seven points and five assists and Matthew Wynne dished out three assists.

Miami East 51

Covington 39

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys basketball team improved to 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the TRC with a home win Friday night.

Covington dropped to 3-8 overall and 1-6 in the TRC.

The game was tied 12-12 after one quarter.

The Vikings led 18-14 at halftime and increased it to 36-26 after three quarters.

Jacob Roeth had 23 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals for East.

Kamden Wolfe had nine points, six rebounds and four steals and Connor Apple had seven points and six rebounds.

Ty Rohrer had seven points and five rebounds and Devon Abshire added five points and six rebounds.

Britton Miller led Covington with 19 points, Bryson Hite scored seven and Connor Humphrey added six points.

Riverside 55,

Milton-Union 37

DEGRAFF — Milton-Union dropped to 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the TRC with a road loss Friday night.

The Bulldogs trailed 16-7, 24-20 and 39-29 at the quarter breaks.

Titus Copp led Milton-Union with 11 points.

Zach Lovin had seven points and three assists and Wyatt Kimmel had seven points and eight rebounds.

Carson Lavy had six rebounds and Braden Schaurer had four steals.

Northridge 41,

Lehman Catholic 32

SIDNEY — A bad third quarter doomed the Lehman Catholic boys basketball team at home Friday night.

The Cavaliers dropped to 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the TRC.

Lehman led 14-13 after one quarter and the game tied at 21 at halftime.

But, Northridge took a 30-22 lead after three quarters and maintained the margin for the win.

Donovan O’Leary had a double-double for Lehman with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Shane Frantz added nine points.

Newton 61,

Ansonia 52

ANSONIA — The Newton boys basketball team rallied from a first quarter deficit on the road to win in WOAC action Friday night.

The Indians improved to 6-4 overall and 2-3 in the WOAC.

Newton trailed 16-11 after one quarter, but took a 28-24 halftime lead and increased it to 40-34 after three quarters.

Quinn Peters had another big game for the Indians with 34 points and Luke Cornett added 15 points.

Preble Shawnee 79,

Bradford 39

CAMDEN — The Bradford boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw on the road Friday night.

Bradford dropped to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in the WOAC.

The Railroaders trailed 20-6, 45-25 and 66-31 at the quarter breaks.

